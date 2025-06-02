Tasha Ghouri thinks the new 'Strictly Come Dancing' contestants are "in for a treat".

The 26-year-old reality star made the final of the 2024 edition of the BBC Latin and ballroom show where she ultimately lost out to comedian Chris McCausland but insisted that the whole experience was a "dream come true" for her and she "can't wait" to see what this year has to offer.

She told OK! Magazine: "To make it to the final was just the dream-come-true. That TV show was just the biggest dream of mine since I was a kid, and to say that I made it to the final and I did the tour, the whole experience, is a pinch-me moment for sure.

"Dance is my biggest passion. It was the perfect show for me. I was dancing and having the time of my life and making new friends. I look back with such fond memories of the cast, 'Strictly' really is magic. I’m so excited to see the new cast this year. "Honestly, the people doing it are going to love it. They’re in for a treat."

The former 'Love Island' star was then asked about the idea of "celebrity welfare" on the programme following various scandals that have surrounded it in recent times but insisted that her experience was "really positive" and she "loved every single second" of it.

She said: "My experience on 'Strictly' was really positive. I had the best time. I look back with pure happiness and joy, because I just loved every single second."

Tasha found fame in 2022 as the first deaf contestant on 'Love Island' and admitted that she "still faces difficulties today" over her disability but just wants to serve as a "positive light" for children who are also hard of hearing.

She said: "Yeah, I do still face difficulties today, but, you know, it doesn’t compare at all to that these children go through every single day. Everyone has their own difficulties, dealing with disabilities and illnesses, but these children live in a hospital, and for Make-A-Wish to provide an experience where it’s all accessible, they can travel and they look after them. It’s so important to have that in the world, because the world can be so sad and scary sometimes. It’s nice to have that positive light in their lives."