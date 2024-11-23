Tasha Ghouri and Aljaz Skorjanec have scored a perfect 40 on 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

The 26-year-old reality star - who is best known for appearing on 'Love Island' in 2022 but worked as a dancer before she found fame - is currently taking part in the BBC Latin and ballroom show alongside professional Aljaz, 34, and they on Saturday (23.11.24) night, they became the first to score a maximum of 10 points from each of the judges this series.

Reacting to their American Smooth to Lewis Capaldi's track 'Someone You Loved', judge Motsi Mabuse said: "Wow. You gave that beautiful voice picture. It was like that song came to life. Perfection."

Head judge Shirley Ballas added: "What can I say? Absolutely fantastic, you just leave me with no words, beautiful!"

Anton Du Beke was moved to tears by the performance and exclaimed that their whole dance had encapsulated the "point" of why anyone takes to the floor in the first place.

Meanwhile, Craig Revel Horwood - who is infamously hard to impress -started to joke that there was one issue with the dance before reverting to his signature catchphrase.

"Unfortunately for the truth darling, your little right finger... one-word darling - fab - u -lous!"

The couple had initially topped the leaderboard, but all of the contestants then took part in a Samba-Thon and were subject to a process of elimination.

In the end, Tasha and Ajlaz came runner-up after scoring six in the special contest, and JLS singer JB Gill and Lauren Oakley - who were initially on a score of 39 - scored a seven, bringing both results to a total of 46.

Meanwhile, Olympian Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe came third with a score of 42, and 'Miranda' star Sarah Hadland was in fourth place with her partner Vito Coppola after reaching a score of 40.

'EastEnders' actor Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas scored 34, whilst comedian Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell were at the lower end of the board with a score of 34.

Finishing in last place was former 'TOWIE' star Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał who scraped a total of 32.