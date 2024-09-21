Tasha Ghouri and Andrew La Page are not worried about the 'Strictly Come Dancing' curse.

Tasha Ghouri is taking part in Strictly Come Dancing

The 26-year-old beauty is competing on the new series of the BBC Latin and ballroom contest and while other contestants have seen their relationships crumble due to the stresses of the show and closeness to their dance partners, she insisted it isn't something that concerns her because she believes her partner - who she met on 'Love Island' two years ago - is the "hottest man on this whole planet".

She gushed to The Sun newspaper: “Andrew, to me, is the hottest man on this whole planet.

"I look at him and I’m like: ‘Yeah, that’s my man!’ Me and Andrew trust each other 100 per cent.

“It’s not a make-or-break for us. We’re going to breeze through this because we’re going to marry each other one day, you know?

“It doesn’t bother us at all. We didn’t have a discussion about ‘the Strictly curse’ because we trust each other.

"It doesn’t play on our mind.”

And Andrew has hit it off with Tasha's dance partner, Aljaz Skorjanec.

She added: “He has no worries at all. If anything, he was super-happy and could see the great partnership we had. He came to rehearsals the other day and watched for a little bit.

“Aljaz taught Andrew some dance moves, which was funny.

“Aljaz is so happy with his wife [Janette Manrara] and we went on a double date last night, and had a lovely dinner with their beautiful daughter, Lyra. Andrew’s been so supportive through it all.”

Tasha was born deaf and had a cochlear implant fitted when she was five so she hopes to inspire other young girls going through similar issues.

She said: “I’m doing 'Strictly' because it’s been my biggest dream. It’s genuinely been a goal for years, even more than Love Island.

"I watch it and I’m like, ‘I want to be on that dance floor one day.’ And I’m doing it for representation.

“I want to inspire younger Tashas out there who struggle with confidence and self-love.”