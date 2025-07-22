Tasha Ghouri and Hannah Spearritt for Celebrity SAS

Tasha Ghouri and Hannah Spearritt are among the new Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins recruits.

The former Love Island star and the S Club 7 singer have joined the cast of the Channel 4 show, which sees celebrities pushed to their limit as they try to pass SAS selection, guided by an elite team of ex-special forces operators from the UK and USA.

Broadcaster Adebayo Akinfenwa, ex-footballer Troy Deeney, boxer Conor Benn and TV personality Louie Spence will also take part.

Rebecca Loos, Chloe Burrows, Bimini, Michaella McCollum, Lady Leshurr, Lucy Spraggan, Harry Clark and Adam Collard complete the line-up.

Tasha – who was born deaf and got a cochlear implant when she was five years old – said: “I'm very excited to actually take on the course and just go for it, push myself and really challenge myself. But I also want to show people that having a disability makes you no less able - we can also push ourselves, and do crazy challenges if we put our mind to it.

"I really want to be able to actually walk away from the course feeling like I've accomplished what I wanted to do and I want to look back and think, wow, I did that, I'm proud of myself.

"I'll be doing this for the people who have doubted me. I want prove to them that they can't bring me down. I can fight my way to the end."

Chief instructor Billy Billingham and his team Jason Fox, Rudy Reyes and Chris Oliver will return to put the celebrities through their paces.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returns on Sunday 3rd August at 9pm on Channel 4.