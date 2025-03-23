Tasha Ghouri has admitted it was a "silly mistake" to sign up to a dating app after splitting from Andrew Le Page.

The former couple - who met on 'Love Island' in 2022 - split in January and the 'Strictly Come Dancing' star caught her ex off-guard when she launched an account on the exclusive platform Raya, but she deleted it shortly afterwards and admitted it was "way too soon".

She told Fabulous magazine: "Do you know what? I think at the time, I made a silly mistake. I did it way too soon. It was just a heat-of-the-moment kind of situation. Everyone makes mistakes.

"And in that situation, I did and I own up to that. Unfortunately, that’s something I just have to put my hands up and say: ‘Tasha, it was way too soon.’

"It is what it is. I can’t turn back time, but I’ve learned from that.”

Following the split, Andrew unfollowed Tasha and removed all traces of her from his social media accounts but she has no intention of doing the same because the memories are important to her.

She said: “Memories are always there for me,” she explains. “I’m always going to see them as positive and happy.

"And that’s a part of my life I don’t ever want to get rid of. I’m so grateful for Love Island.

“It gave me the platform to raise awareness for the deaf community and gave me the opportunities I have now.

"And it did give me Andrew, too. When I’m 80 years old, I want to look back and think: ‘This was a part of the chapters of my life. And every chapter has been beautiful.’

“But I’m now starting a new chapter and a new beginning. And if anything, I find it empowering and I’m proud of myself.”

The 26-year-old beauty found the split "heartbreaking" but thinks it was the right decision and she and Andrew are still "on good terms".

She said: “It was such an emotional break-up. It is hard. Any break-up is hard. I spent so much time with Andrew. We were together for two-and-a-half years.

"We had a house. We got our dog Luna together in 2023. It was heartbreaking. But sometimes you just grow apart, and that’s what happened.

"I still have so much respect for him, but people do grow out of relationships.

“It didn’t end badly at all. Yes, we are still in touch. We’re still on good terms.

“We have our dog, who we both absolutely love. We are going to co-parent her, so of course we are still speaking.

“And I still care about him, of course I do. But we’re on different paths, and that’s how relationships can be. It’s normal.”