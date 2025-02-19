Tasha Ghouri thinks Chris McCausland "absolutely deserved" to win 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

The 26-year-old reality star reached the final of last year's edition of the BBC Latin and ballroom show and even though she was beaten to the Glitterball Trophy by comedian Chris - who was the first blind contestant in the history of the show - and his professional partner Dianne Buswell, she was just "so honoured" to be there in the first place.

Speaking on ITV's 'Good Morning Britain', she said: "I think Chris absolutely deserved that trophy, I always said Chris and Dianne's partnership was just incredible and I felt so honoured to be there."

Tasha has been on tour with her 'Strictly' co-stars, and managed to win 20 out of the 30 arena shows as voted for by the audience in the venue, so now has her own trophy.

She added: "But we've both got one which is lovely!"

Tasha was a professional dancer before she found fame on 'Love Island' in 2022, and noted that getting the chance to take part was "a dream come true" for her but she did struggle with the "bubble" of it all suddenly coming to an end.

"You're in a bubble for six months and 'Strcitly' was honestly a dream come true for me. You form such great friendships, you're in this bubble and all of a sudden, it just stops. This chapter's ending but I'm so grateful to have been a part of it"

The TV star also teased that while she cannot say too much about it at the moment, she is "hoping" that there will be more opportunities for her to dance again at some point this year.

She said: "I absolutely want to [continue], hopefully there will be plans this year, I don't want to say too much but there will be dancing."