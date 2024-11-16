Tasha Ghouri has finished joint-top of the 'Strictly Come Dancing' leaderboard.

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaz Skorjanec impressed with their latest routine

The 26-year-old model and her professional partner Aljaz Skorjanec have scored 39 points out of a possible 40 with their paso doble routine on the BBC show.

'Strictly' judge Motsi Mabuse said: "It was beautiful storytelling and shaping - dance of the night."

Fellow judge Shirley Ballas described their performance as a "classic".

The 64-year-old ballroom dancer added: "It took me back to my own career."

Elsewhere, Sarah Hadland and her professional partner Vito Coppola also achieved a near-perfect score with their latest routine.

The 53-year-old actress and Vito wowed the judges with their couple’s choice performance.

Motsi said: "That was iconic - you just smashed Blackpool!"

What's more, Shirley hailed the duo's latest routine as their best performance of the series.

She said: "Tiny details were sensual but classy, full of fun. You represent all women - your best dance so far."

By contrast, Craig Revel Horwood was a little bit more measured with his praise.

The 'Strictly' judge - who is yet to award ten points for any routine during the current series - observed: "With that minimalism and economy, it was a bit too perfect ... sounds weird but lacked attitude in the still moment. But, spec-tac-ular!"

Meanwhile, Pete Wicks sits at the bottom of the leaderboard.

The 36-year-old TV star - who is best known for appearing on 'The Only Way Is Essex' - and his partner Jowita Przystał could only achieve a relatively modest score of 27 points out of a possible 40.

Craig commented: "You fought the dance, un-coordinated, behind the beat, bent leg but huge fun."