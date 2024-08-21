Sam Campbell has landed his own comedy series on Channel 4.

Sam Campbell has created Make A Movie for Channel 4

The 'Taskmasker' star has created six part scripted comedy 'Make That Movie' - which will be directed by Joe Pelling - for the broadcaster, which focuses on a hotshot filmmaker (Campbell) scouring the UK for everyday people with an idea for a feature film.

Sam and his team then race against the clock in a bid to turn the idea into a film in just three days.

In a statement, the comedian said: "It’s a bit like one of those shows where they fix up someone’s garden. But this is about something people genuinely care about – movie magic.

"Let’s be honest with ourselves, a garden has never grossed over a billion dollars at the box office…”

And Channel 4 is excited to work with Sam, as they heaped praise on his "unique and enormous comedy brain".

Charlie Perkins, head of comedy, added: "Sam epitomises the colour, creativity and innovation that Channel 4 comedy stands for.

"He has an undeniable, completely unique and enormous comedy brain and is generous and tenacious in his artistry - the perfect figurehead for this new-era comedy gang-show.

"This is going to be fun.”

The cast will also feature Lara Ricote as runner Jess, Aaron Chen as intimacy coordinator Sebastian, Helen Bauer as sound engineer Pat, and David Hargreaves as cinematographer Winnie.

More casting and transmission details will be unveiled at a later date.

Sam has kept busy since appearing on 'Taskmaster', and has since launched the 'Lucy and Sam's Perfect Brains' podcast with series co-star Lucy Beaumont.

Before the launch, Lucy previously teased: "Sam has the most unusual brain I’ve ever come across. We have work to do. The country needs us.”

And Sam added: "Lucy is a fountain of wisdom BUT I would never throw a coin at her.”