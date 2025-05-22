Alex Horne's life is dominated by 'Taskmaster'.

Taskmaster has 'become' Alex Horne's life

The 46-year-old comedian first created the concept for the Channel 4 comedy series at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2010 and admits that the show's enduring success has become all-encompassing for him.

In an interview with the i newspaper, Alex said: "It's definitely mad that it's still going. But because it's been so gradual, it's just sort of become my life."

'Taskmaster' moved to Channel 4 in 2020 after airing on Dave for four years and Alex finds it ironic that other shows have copied the format after he spent a long time fighting to get it commissioned by TV executives.

He said: "I don't mind seeing a show where you think, 'I think they might have been influenced by us.' I think that's always a compliment, and great.

"But 'Taskmaster' didn't get commissioned for ages because it wasn't like anything else. I mean, it's definitely a bit like some things, but it broke a few telly rules.

"So well done Dave for commissioning something that was different. But I find it slightly frustrating that people then want to commission something that's a bit like it, rather than going, 'Okay, what's different now?'"

The second season of 'The Horne Section TV Show' – based on Alex's comedic band – begins on Channel 4 on Thursday (22.05.25) and the star says there is little "edge" to the show.

He said: "There's not really any edge to it, but that's just because we're big fans of Vic and Bob and 'Father Ted' and 'Monty Python', you know? It is just what we like.

"And to be honest, we are well aware that we are six white men in their late forties. We haven't got things to say, so there's no point in trying to say things."

Alex plays sidekick to Greg Davies on 'Taskmaster' and recently said that his comedy contemporary was his "only choice" for the titular role on the madcap panel series.

The funnyman explained: "Well, personality-wise, it was clear I couldn't host a TV show. I was always gonna not be the host, but always be the assistant, who sort of wields the power really. Unseen.

"And Greg was the only choice. So, I knew Greg before from the standup world. He was just, I mean, I can't imagine anyone else doing that."