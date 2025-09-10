Joe Wicks thinks he would be "terrible" on Strictly Come Dancing.

The 39-year-old social media professional fitness coach has been rumoured to take part in the hit BBC Latin and ballroom dance show for many years, but he has "never" been asked by the programme's bosses.

Joe - nicknamed The Body Coach - told the new issue of Heat magazine: "Every year, an article runs saying, 'Joe Wicks is doing Strictly,' but I've never had a conversation with them.

"I'm a terrible dancer - I'd just shrivel up!"

Joe thinks he would be hilarious on ITV's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! when doing the gruesome Bushtucker Trials to win stars - which represent meals - for camp.

Speaking about the hit jungle survival show, the hunk said: "I do think I'm A Celeb would be the funniest because of the challenges, but I'm just not there yet."

In 2014, Joe started uploading 15-second recipe videos on social media, and posted content relating to High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) workouts and nutrition advice on Instagram.

He grew his The Body Coach brand to become one of the most followed fitness accounts on Instagram - which has now amassed over 4 million followers - and YouTube.

And Joe is currently content with what he is doing at the moment.

He said: "I'm happy just being on social media and doing a little bit of TV now and again."

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing begins on September 20 with the pre-recorded launch show, where hosts Tess Daly, 56, and Claudia Winkleman, 53, will reveal each of the 15 celebrities' professional dance partners.

Those battling it out to win the coveted Glitterball Trophy are 37-year-old former sprinter Harry Aikines-Aryeetey - also known as Nitro from Gladiators - Love Island star Dani Dyer, 29, retired footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, 53, and Doctor Who actress Alex Kingston, 62.

Also, YouTuber-and-podcaster George Clarke, 25, EastEnders actress Balvinder Sopal, 46, trailblazing model Ellie Goldstein, 23 - the first model with Down Syndrome to grace the cover of British Vogue magazine - and RuPaul's Drag Race UK star La Voix, 45, will grace the ballroom floor.

In addition, retired England rugby player Chris Robshaw, 39, The Apprentice 2019 candidate Thomas Skinner, 34, former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison, 37, and Neighbours legend Stefan Dennis, 66, were also confirmed to be taking part in the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

And completing this year's line-up are Lorraine and Good Morning Britain's Los Angeles Correspondent Ross King, 63, former England women's football player Karen Carney, 38, and Emmerdale actor Lewis Cope, 30 - who replaced Game of Thrones actor Kristian Nairn, 49, after he withdrew from the series for medical reasons.