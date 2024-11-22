Thugs have reportedly stolen equipment from the set of Guy Ritchie's new drama series 'The Associate'.

Guy Ritchie has dealt with a theft on the set of his upcoming Paramount+ crime drama The Associate

The 56-year-old filmmaker is said to have closed off roads in the Isle of Dogs, London to shoot his upcoming Paramount+ series that stars Dame Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan and Tom Hardy, when two men arrived in a Toyota Prius and "grabbed a bag of camera equipment on the side of the road".

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Guy had shut roads for the shoot and the production was teeming with security and crew.

“Out of nowhere, two blokes arrived in a Prius and started asking for directions.

“Their questions distracted people and at that moment, the other bloke jumped out and grabbed a bag of camera equipment that was on the side of the road.

“He jumped back in the car and they sped off. The security guards started going bananas because they’d basically been robbed in broad daylight.

“It was pretty embarrassing and a costly mistake. The kit on those films isn’t cheap.”

It is unclear if the incident has delayed filming for the streaming service's crime drama.

According to Deadline.com, 'The Associate' shows "family fortunes and reputations at risk, odd alliances unfold, and betrayal around every corner; and while the family might be London’s most elite fixers today, the nature of their business means there is no guarantee what’s in store tomorrow".

Tom previously worked with Guy in the 2008 crime comedy 'RocknRolla', but this will be the first time Pierce and Helen will be working with the award-winning director.

It comes as the 'Sherlock Holmes' moviemaker has enlisted Benedict Cumberbatch, Rosamund Pike and Sir Anthony Hopkins to star in his latest film 'Wife and Dog'.

The trio have all boarded the latest feature from the 'Snatch' filmmaker which is described as a "return to the colourful, back-stabbing world of the British aristocracy Richie explored in 'The Gentlemen' film and TV series".

Pierce Brosnan is an Irish actor, film producer, and activist.