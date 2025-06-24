Olivia Attwood "craves" loneliness because she rarely has any time on her own.

Bradley Dack and Olivia Attwood

The 34-year-old TV star is constantly busy with her career and is married to footballer Bradley Dack, and between work and her personal life she rarely has any time for herself.

Speaking to the new issue of Bella magazine, she said: "I'm too busy to be lonely. I think I crave loneliness because I'm never alone.

"When I put my head on the pillow at night, that's the only time I'm truly alone. I think loneliness is something that sounds quite appealing."

Olivia may get tired with her workload but when she is front of the cameras she finds "another gear that just clicks on".

She said: "I'm human, I get fatigued like anyone else working any job.

"But no matter how tired I feel, whenever I'm in front of the camera there is another gear that just clicks on.

"It never feels hard; that's when I feel the most at home.

"I feel very lucky to do this job."

Since finding fame on ITV dating show Love Island in 2017, Olivia has gone on to be a panellist on ITV1 show Loose Women.

She also fronted documentaries Getting Filthy Rich, which explored how people get wealthy in the adult entertainment industry, as well as The Price of Perfection, which looks at society's obsession with having perfect bodies, for ITV2.

Olivia recently announced she is joining the ITV1 This Morning team in the summer.

She said: "I'm going to be doing a couple of shows in the summer.

"I'm very excited to be joining, [it's] a huge honour.

"I've grown up watching this show and being part of the Daytime team on Loose Women has been the best experience and this just feels like a very natural progression."

Olivia has returned for a second series of The Price of Perfection, and she previously admitted she has been "more careful” about having cosmetic surgery since doing the documentary.

Olivia - who has had a breast augmentation and reduction, Botox and fillers - explained to Heat magazine: "It has made me more careful because - as much as I do research things - once you're put to sleep, you're unaware of what is going on.

"Being on the other side of things was an awakening because it made me understand these procedures are major surgeries.

"We like to minimise the scale because it may only take an hour and you recover in a few days, but you're putting your body through a lot.

"It's made me consider what I have put my body through."