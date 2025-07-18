Molly Rainford would need to be "hypnotised" if she does I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! - because she is terrified about the prospect of being in the jungle.

Molly Rainford would need to be hypnotised before she does I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

The 24-year-old actress fears being in the Australian jungle, surrounded by critters for three weeks, but she would only do the hit ITV1 survival show if a hypnotherapist removed the phobia from her mind.

Molly told the new issue of Heat magazine: "I've thought about I'm A Celebrity, but the idea of being in the jungle is terrifying for me.

"Maybe in the future, but not anytime soon. I think I'd need to be hypnotised first."

Molly previously appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2022 - where Molly and her professional dance partner Carlos Gu, 32, lost out on lifting the coveted Glitterball Trophy to Hamza Yassin, 35, and his professional dance partner Jowita Przystał, 30.

Molly met her boyfriend, TV presenter Tyler West, 29, on the hit BBC One Latin and Ballroom dance show, and she is thrilled they both signed up to do it.

She said: "We've been together for two years now, so I can definitely say that I am very happy that we both signed up!

"Things are going great, and we've been living together for about a year now."

Molly and Tyler moved into their London flat in January 2024, and they sometimes do a "salsa" together inside the property.

She said: "Tyler and I do a little bit of salsa together at the flat, but that's about as far as it goes."

Asked how moving in with each other has been, Molly added: "It's like a little safe haven for us."

The actress made her EastEnders debut as Anna Knight, the daughter of George Knight (Colin Salmon) and Rose Sawyer (Michelle Collins) - the name given to Cindy Beale by a witness protection programme - in June 2023.

And Molly - who is leaving the hit BBC One soap later this year - hopes to become a Walford icon.

The star - who has received a series of dramatic storylines on EastEnders, including a love triangle with Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) and Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier), and Anna getting spiked - said: "I'd love to be one of those classic characters, but you just never know.

"There have been so many icons over the years, and I'd love to be one of them."