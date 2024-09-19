Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer have discussed reuniting for a "one-off show" at Wembley Stadium.

Vic Reeves expects reunion with comedy pal Bob Mortimer

The comedy duo have appeared on several shows - including BBC game show ‘Shooting Stars’ - over the years, but they haven't shared the screen since 'Vic and Bob’s Big Night Out' in 2019.

While Vic - whose real name is Jim Moir - has admitted they haven't spoken "much" of late, the pair haven't fallen out and he is confident they will reunite.

He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "I’ve spoken to him [Bob]. And he’s going, ‘I don’t know.’

"Because he likes fishing and I like bird watching. It would be great to do something though.

"We wouldn’t do 'Shooting Stars', we’d ­probably do all the other stuff.

"I hope we do ­something together. I think we will.

"We never speak much."

In June, Bob told how he and Vic had "drifted apart".

During an appearance on the ‘RHLSTP’ podcast, he said: “I got on great with Jim, but no, we’re both doing our own little things at the moment.

“We had a lovely time, but you get older.

“I wish I’d done more with Jim, you know, when we were younger, because now, we have drifted apart.

“As I get older, I think of all the lovely people I’ve known and don’t see them anymore - it just seems to happen.”

Vic previously admitted he “never really speaks” to his comedy partner anymore.

During an interview with Radio Times, he said: “We never really speak much. Bob and I have never been ones for talking on the phone.

“[I’ll] see him now and then and have a chat about things.”