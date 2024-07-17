A third dancer has reportedly been identified as a "person of interest" in the investigation into 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

The name of the male dancer - who is no longer part of the show - is said to have been given to lawyers Carter Ruck, which followers allegations made against Graziano Di Prima and Giovanni Pernice.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "A professional’s name has come up, alongside Giovanni and Graziano.

“He is no longer part of the show but he has been named as a person of interest. Conversations are ongoing and there are more people who need to be spoken to."

A file is being put together to be given to the BBC as part of the investigation.

The insider added: “A dossier is being compiled which will be handed over to the BBC.

“What is becoming clear is that there appears to be a more widespread issue over the conduct of some of the professionals in training.

"And the more people who come forward, the clearer the picture is becoming.”

A Strictly spokesperson told Metro.co.uk: "We will always listen if people want to make us aware of something or raise it with us directly."

Graziano was axed by the show last week amid reports of alleged misconduct relating to how he treated his 2023 dance partner Zara McDermott, while Giovanni will also not be returning to the programme amid allegations about his treatment of his celebrity dance partners.

Last weekend, Graziano confirmed he had departed 'Strictly'.

He wrote on Instagram: "I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly. My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime.

"Respecting the BBC HR process, I understand it's best for the show that I step away.

"While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can't discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends.

"I wish the Strictly family and the BBC nothing but success in the future. I also want to thank everyone who has supported my career, both professionally and personally. When the time is right, I will share my story."

Zara has since told how she had a "very different" experience "inside the training room" compared to how it was working with her fellow contestants, and she claimed there are videos of "particular incidents, which are incredibly distressing to watch".

She wrote on Instagram: "I have wrestled with the fear of opening up - I was scared about public backlash, I was scared about my future, I was scared of victim shaming.

"But after a lot of conversations with those I love, I've gained the strength to face these fears, and when I was asked to speak to the BBC, I spoke candidly about my time on the show."

The BBC didn't discuss the allegations against Graziano, but said they were aware of their duty of care.

A spokesperson said: "We can confirm that Graziano Di Prima is no longer a part of the line-up of professional dancers for the upcoming series of 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

"While we would never comment on individual cases, it is well-known that the BBC has established robust duty of care procedures, and if issues are raised we will always take them seriously and act swiftly as appropriate."