Vernon Kay was insulted by Liam Gallagher at a Prodigy gig after he asked whether the Oasis frontman was wearing fake tan.

The 51-year-old broadcaster has revealed Liam called him a "lanky b*******" after Vernon asked Liam if he'd had some help with his bronzed look back in 2009.

Writing a piece about the '90s Britpop band for The Sun newspaper, Vernon recalled: "Back in 2009, I was at a Prodigy gig when I bumped into Liam and his then-wife Nicole Appleton. They’d been on holiday and I’d had a couple of lagers and cheekily yelled at him, 'Is that fake tan you’re wearing?'

"For a minute, I thought he was going to hit me. He shouted, 'No, I’m f****** not you lanky streak of p***.'

"I think he then called me lanky b*******.

"But he’s brilliant company."

The BBC Radio 2 broadcaster is a massive Oasis fan and he will be attending the first show of Liam, 52, and Noel Gallagher's reunion tour at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Friday (04.07.25) with his 16-year-old daughter Amber and his younger brother Stephen.

And Vernon insists Supersonic singer Liam would be among his top 10 dinner party guests.

Vernon said: "People ask, 'Who would be your top ten dinner party guests?'

"Well, Liam would certainly be one of mine. And I think you would want him to be the one who arrives last, with a 24-pack of Guinness, slamming them down on the table.

"Everyone would go, 'Alright then, let’s have one of them.'

"For me - and countless others - today’s show will be a return to the golden days of our youth."

Vernon - who also has another daughter called Phoebe, 20, with his wife, Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly, 56 - said Amber was left red-faced after she received a "sweet" gift from Noel, 58, when he and his band, The High Flying Birds, performed on BBC Radio 2's Piano Room in 2023.

Speaking about the thoughtful gesture on his Radio 2 show, Vernon said: "Noel signed a little something-something for her when he did Piano Room, which was really sweet.

“She went red – it's very rare that she goes flushed.

"But he wrote a lovely, simple message on it to her—he personalised it. It was great. It was really nice.”