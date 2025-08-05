Johannes Radebe was attracted to the former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Brendan Cole.

Johannes Radebe thought Brendan Cole was handsome

The 38-year-old dancer and choreographer idolised the hit BBC One Latin and ballroom dance show before he joined it in 2018.

And he loved seeing his idols dance - including "handsome" Brendan, 49, whose last series was in 2017 after the corporation did not renew his contract, citing an "editorial decision", in January 2018.

He told the new issue of Heat magazine: "I knew I was on [Strictly's] radar when I was on Strictly in South Africa.

"The first time I walked into the studio and saw the professionals, it was a real pinch-me moment.

"I used to idolise the show - the likes of Anton Du Beke, the ballroom king, and I loved Brendan Cole too. I thought he was handsome!"

Johannes admitted the first time he felt proud about his career was when he joined Strictly Come Dancing - which he finds "liberating".

The star added: "It was the first time in my career that I gave myself a little tap to say, 'Well done.'

"Strictly has been liberating for me. I feel seen."

Johannes has considered becoming a Strictly judge - like Craig Revel Horwood, 60, Motsi Mabuse, 44, Shirley Ballas, 64, and Anton Du Beke, 59 - but he would miss teaching and dancing with celebrities.

He explained: "I'm not going to lie, I have thought about it.

"It would kill me to leave the magic of Strictly, and I will continue to dance so long as my bones hold me up!

"But if I could still be a part of this world long after I have hung my shoes up, I would love the opportunity.

"Craig Revel Horwood, watch out!"

Meanwhile, Johannes dreams of opening a dance academy in his native South Africa - where former Strictly pro Oti Mabuse, 34, also hails from.

Asked if he has any other life goals, the dancing legend revealed: "To open a dance academy in South Africa.

"I want to get young boys into dance, and to see a new generation of Jojos and Otis moving around the streets.

"If I could, I would teach the whole world to dance.

"I would take you all for a spin."