La Voix, Chris Robshaw and Ellie Goldstein have joined Strictly Come Dancing.

La Voix has joining Strictly Come Dancing

The former Drag Race UK star, retired England rugby player and trailblazing model have all been announced for the BBC's Latin and ballroom competition.

La Voix said in a statement: "I've performed for royalty, RuPaul and Simon Cowell, but nothing fills me with more excitement (and quite a bit of terror) than the thought of dancing in front of millions on live Saturday night TV.

"Strictly is a national institution and I can't wait to get started.

"All that's left to say is: good luck to my partner! Here's hoping they can help me go from La Voix into La Danse."

Chris admitted he was stepping well out of his "comfort zone" by signing up for the show.

He commented: "This is about as far out of my comfort zone as it gets!

"I’m hoping to take my dad dancing to a whole new level, and my mum can’t wait to drag me along to her Zumba class.

"Let’s see if a rugby sidestep works in the Cha Cha Cha."

Ellie is a model, actress and influencer who became the first model with Down syndrome to grace the cover of British Vogue.

She said: "I’m absolutely over the moon to be joining the cast and pros of Strictly Come Dancing this year.

"It’s a show I’ve loved watching for so long, and the chance to now be part of it feels like a dream.

"I know it’s going to be challenging, but I’m ready to do it with the glitter and glamour and make some magic on that dancefloor. Let the Strictly journey begin!"

La Voix and Chris - the seventh and eighth to be announced for the upcoming new series - were revealed on today's (13.08.25) edition of The Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2.

Ellie was first announced on BBC BReakfast.

The previous evening, YouTuber and podcaster George Clarke was confirmed for the show, along with EastEnders actres Balvinder Sopal.

Speaking about joining the show, George said: "Never thought I’d say this… but I’m doing Strictly! Honestly, I’ve got no idea what I’m doing but I’m excited to get stuck in … and potentially fall over a fair bit.”

And Balvinder told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "I can’t stop butterflies. Every time I think about it, they just go, so, yeah.

"I dabbled a little bit. I did ballroom and Latin as a kind of hobby, and I really love it. And I think when you’ve got a passion for something, you’re naturally kind of inclined to enjoy it.

"So, I’ll definitely enjoy it. I don’t know if I’ll be any good!"

Former Love Island star Dani Dyer, retired footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Doctor Who legend Alex Kingston and Olympic sprinter Harry Aikines-Aryeetey - also known as Nitro from Gladiators - have already been announced.