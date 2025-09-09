Tina Malone "relishes the thought of dying".

Paul Chase and Tina Malone

The 62-year-old actress suffered heartbreak in March 2024 when her husband, army veteran Paul Chase, took his own life

aged 41 after a long struggle with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) - a mental health condition developed after a person experiences or witnesses a traumatic event, such as war.

Tina - whose youngest child, Flame, 12, is still struggling with her dad Paul's death - said if it was not for their daughter, she "wouldn't be here now", and that the star cannot wait for the day she is reunited with her late spouse.

The Shameless actress told Best magazine's Editor-in-Chief Siobhan Wykes on the latest episode of the publication's Suddenly Single podcast: "I relish the thought of dying, which I know that sounds kind of crazy.

"If I didn't have Flame, I wouldn't be here now."

Siobhan asked: "Do you really believe so?"

Tina - who also has a 44-year-old daughter named Danielle from a previous relationship - replied: "Absolutely. With pure joy. And I can say that rationally, and everything else.

"I have to be strong and have to love and protect and ensure my youngest girl fulfils everything in life.

"But no, I relish passing over whatever you want to call it, death, whatever. I relish it."

The Brookside star continued: "I welcome the day because I will be with him again. And that's all I live for."

After Tina exited the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2009, she met Paul at a "fat camp" - she has since lost 12 stone using a gastric band.

In 2010, the couple got married, but they divorced in 2019. However, they got back together in 2020.

And Tina is adamant she will "never" date again or have sex with another man because she got the most pleasure from Paul.

She admitted: "I will never date again.

"I've had enough good sex in my life to last me a lifetime ... I've had the greatest sex with quite a few men. The best and the penultimate being with my darling Paul."

Tina added: "I've had every kind of man, from top dollar to bottom. There's no porn star bedroom stuff for me anymore.

"I was always the kind of woman who went with a man because I wanted to.

"The same goes for whatever substance I chose - food, drink, or drugs.

"I didn't do it because I needed to ... I liked them.

"I don't need a man to live, I choose to be single.

"Paul was the only one for me."