'Tipping Point: Lucky Stars' is returning to screens.

Ben Shephard's popular TV show is finally returning to screens

The celebrity spin-off of Ben Shephard's weeknight quiz show is returning with a primetime slot on Sundays on ITV1, with the first episode of the new series starting on September 8, according to The Sun.

The format sees three celebrities take on the giant slot machine in the hope of winning 20,000 pounds for charity.

A few months back, broadcast veteran Jonathan Ross suggested the celebrity edition is "easier" than the civilian show.

The chat show host suggested famous faces get special treatment when it comes to the questions they have to answer.

Speaking on his 'Parenting Hell' podcast, he said: "They make it easier when the celebs are on. The questions are always a little bit easier.”

Comedian Rob Beckett was on Jonathan's podcast, and as another former 'Tipping Point' contestant, he admitted there were ways to get a more favourable set of questions.

He teased: "The key in the ‘research chat’ is to act really thick.”

Jonathan quipped: "‘Have you heard about a guy called Napoleon?’ ‘Yeah I’ve heard of him. Waterloo...’

"Then, first question, ‘Where did Napoleon meet his defeat?’"

Ben has fronted the show since 2012, and he previously praised those who sign up for the show as "incredibly brave".

He told the Daily Mirror: "These people are under pressure in an environment and their minds go blank and they can’t think of anything and the words don’t make sense.

"And I just have so much admiration for all of them. There have been some amazing answers but to be fair to all those people that come in, they are incredibly brave to take on the machine."