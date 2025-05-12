The PG Tips Monkey is "sure" he and best pal Al will "share a brew together again one day".

The PG Tips Monkey is back and living life one tea at a time

The knitted mascot of the teabag brand spent years doing adverts with his best friend, played by former 'Benidorm' actor Johnny Vegas, but now his wife Alice, played by 'The Inbetweeners' star Emily Atack, has recently burst onto screens with him in PG Tips' new ad campaign, 'At Home with Monkey'.

Even though it is "always hard" for a best friend when "romance gets in the way", Al wishes the happy couple the best with their future TV work.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Monkey said: "Mrs. M is the new Al in my life, but the old Al, he’s still in touch. He was our best man [at our wedding].

"He’s been thoroughly encouraging of the whole thing. He wishes us well - and I’m sure we’ll share a brew together again one day, whether the cameras are on or not."

Asked if Al is jealous of Monkey and Mrs. M's partnership on TV now, Monkey admitted: "Well, listen, it’s always hard isn't it for a best friend when the romance gets in the way, but it doesn’t have to get in the way, as I say.

"And the rumours of an argument at our wedding have been greatly exaggerated!"

Monkey and Mrs. M met on a celebrity dance show that "wasn't televised" and was hosted by 'Strictly Come Dancing' presenter Tess Daly.

Monkey fell "head-over-heels" for his lover when she danced the Cha Cha.

And the happy couple - who have invited cameras into their home to document the fictional couple's life with their two children, Earl and Chai, for the fly-on-the-wall reality show-styled advert - "eloped" in 2020, but the pair "only got as far as Bedford" before they "became parched".

Monkey and Mrs. M stopped off at "Toddington [M1 service station just north of Luton and Dunstable]" for a cuppa and to say "I do".

Speaking about his wife, Monkey gushed: "She’s the full package, if I may say. She’s brave, she’s beauty, she’s got an absolute sixth sense for when the kettle needs putting on and our relationship, it’s strong and comforting like a cup of tea, and it is also a bit steamy.

"A lot of people said it wouldn’t work. They said it couldn’t work. Our families, though, have been supportive throughout and now even more excited that we’ve welcomed a new generation of little monkeys."

Monkey - who took a break from the showbiz world in 2017 because the level of fame was "getting a bit much at points" - said it is "very exciting" to make a TV comeback and hopes "the youth" will "embrace" Monkey "as much as the older generation of fans".

The PG Tips mascot - voiced by comedian Ivo Graham - said: "It’s very exciting. It’s a new landscape now, the small screen the big screen. But, obviously, the smaller screens, could this be the first time that Monkey appears on TikTok - turning TikTok into TeaTok?

"There are so many different platforms for our adventures to appear on now, and we hope that the youth will embrace the Monkey as much as the older generations of fans, who I’m sure will be delighted to see me back on our screens."

The PG Tips Monkey is back and living life one tea at a time.