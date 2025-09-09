Toby Aromolaran is to enter a Love Island villa for a fourth time.

Toby Aromolaran to enter Love Island villa for 4th time

The 26-year-old semi-pro footballer shot to fame in the seventh series of the ITV2 dating show in 2021, in which he reached the final alongside Chloe Burrows, but they finished second.

Toby went on to appear in spin-off series Love Island Games - the show's first all-stars series - in 2023, before appearing in Love Island All Stars last year.

But he's flown back to Fiji to begin shooting the second series of Love Island Games in a matter of days.

A source told The Sun: "He took part in series one of Love Island Games but didn’t last long - this time he’s back and determined to make it to the final.

"He’s out in Fiji right now and filming starts in a few days' time."

In the first series of Love Island Games, Toby was dumped on day nine after entering the show as one of the originals, alongside the likes of fellow Love Island UK stars Curtis Pritchard and Liberty Poole.

He hooked up with former Love Island US star Cely Vazquez on the programme, and on Love Island All Stars he got close to former Games co-star Georgia Steel.

However, the pair eventually went their separate ways.

Toby's agent said "no comment" when asked about his potential appearance in Love Island Games.

As well as his stints on the dating show and its spin-off series, Toby has dabbled in other reality TV shows.

Following his initial Love Island stint, Toby took part in E4 reality series Celeb Cooking School, and once again finished runner-up.

Love Island UK stars Gabby Allen, Harriett Blackmore and Remell Mullings are all expected to take part in this year's Love Island Games.