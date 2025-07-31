Charlotte Crosby called her mum for help instead of the police when masked machete-wielding intruders raided her and fiancé Jake Ankers' home.

Charlotte Crosby was terrified by intruders

The 35-year-old reality TV star was "terrified" when the crooks broke into her and Jake's £1.4 million mansion in Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, last November whilst the pair were downstairs with their two-year-old daughter Alba, but rather than call for emergency services, the former Geordie Shore cast member got in touch with her mum Letitia to ask her to do it because she didn't know what to do.

Speaking on the latest episode of Luke Hamnett's new Live Laugh Luke podcast, Charlotte - who was pregnant with daughter Pixie, now seven months, at the time - admitted: "There's not much to talk about really.

"We just got broken into, but it was very scary because I was obviously pregnant.

"It all happened really fast. Like, they came in basically when we were already in the house.

"We were downstairs and they came in the top. We just heard all these footsteps, which was alarming because we were like, 'What was that?'

"Do you know when you think you hear a sound and you go, you almost hold your breath because you're a bit scared and you want to be as silent as you can?

"So it was like that. And then there was obviously, it was a noise of footsteps upstairs, and then I've never felt very like.

"I did not know what to do. Jake went upstairs. He went up to like get them out.

"And I did not know what to do because I've never been in that situation.

"So I've never rang [the police]. So even in that moment, I still didn't. I was ringing my mum.

"And then I told her to ring the police."

Fortunately, intruders did not "have time" to steal anything because Jake was chasing them out of the house whilst Charlotte stood at the bottom of the stairs holding their daughter.

She continued: "He went upstairs and basically chased them out.

"They didn't have time [to rob anything]."

Following the ordeal, Charlotte and Jake put their house up for sale - but insisted they were "already looking at houses to move before that" because the property was "too big".

The star also said that she will not reveal the location of their new property after splashing out on extra security measures.

She told The Sun in March: "I won't share my house anywhere online again.

"We have very intense security now, and it's very expensive. It's everything you can imagine for very close protection we have - but no bodyguard!"