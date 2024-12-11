Tom Daley is set to host new knitting competition 'Game of Wool'.

The 30-year-old Olympic diving champion and knitting enthusiast has landed his first major presenting role in a new series coming to More 4.

He said: "I am very excited, and slightly nervous, to be taking on my first ever hosting role on a project that encompasses everything I’m passionate about.

"I adore all things knitting and encourage everyone to pick up some knitting needles and give it a go!

"I cannot wait to see the creations our knitters will weave together, and hope this inspires people at home to get involved too!”

The show - made up of eight hour-long episodes - will see 10 knitters taking on a series of challenges to become the UK's first knitting champion.

Filmed in rural Scotland, each episode of 'Game of Wool' - which is a working title - will see the knitters taking on a group knit challenge, and an individual task.

In a press release, Channel 4 teased: "Each week, the competitors must create a whole host of unique makes and larger than life sculptural pieces – all made from wool.

"These include clothing, jewellery, home accessories, furniture, sculptures and they may even try their hands at ‘yarn bombing’.

"But the knitters should be truly stitching themselves, as they’ll be under the watchful eye of two established and respected creatives from the world of wool – Di Gilpin and Sheila Greenwell."

Di and Sheila - who will keep an eye on the creative and technical approaches respectively - are knowin for their working in the fashion world with the likes of Vivienne Westwood, Chanel and Nike.

Wendy Rattray, executive producer at Hello Halo, added: “We’re thrilled to have Tom as our host, there really couldn’t be a more perfect fit as he’s now known for his knitting skills almost as much as his Olympic diving successes!

"Anyone can knit and Tom reflects a whole new generation who have picked up the needles and let their imaginations run wild."

Casting for Game of Wool is now open: https://www.channel4.com/4viewers/takepart/game-of-wool.