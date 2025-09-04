Tom Ellis "doesn't regret anything" about the way his marriage to Tamzin Outhwaite ended.

Tom Ellis has no regrets about the end of his marriage to Tamzin Outhwaite

The Miranda actor married the former EastEnders star - with whom he has Flo, 17, and 12-year-old Marnie - in 2006 but they split in 2013 amid reports he had been unfaithful and while he wishes their separation had been "easier", he stands by the choices he made.

Appearing on the How to Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast, Tom said: "I think it's easy to say you regret things, but actually, no, I don't regret it.

"I mean, I wish it had been easier. I wish things had been easier sometimes in life.

"But I don't regret anything, because I think that every time I made a choice or decided something or felt the way I felt, that's how I was feeling at the time. I wasn't pretending.

"I'm sure when you got married the first time, you thought that was it, you know, that's it for life.

"But I went into everything with great intentions. And so no, I don't regret."

Tom is now married to screenwriter Meaghan Oppenheimer, who he met in 2015, and he thinks the fact they are both open about their flaws and "imperfections" has been key to making their marriage work.

The Thursday Murder Club actor - who also has 18-year-old Nora from a previous relationship and Dolly, 21 months, with Meaghan - said: "I met Meaghan at a time where it was impossible for me to hide my imperfections.

"I was in a place where I was happy to talk about my faults, but I was just open about talking about the fact I wasn't perfect and acknowledging that and wanting to be better and wanting something better.

"Realising all of my flaws and that I won't always make the right decision and all of those things.

"Similarly, Meaghan was in a place like that too, where she's got lots and lots of things that are not perfect.

"But I think what we love about each other is our imperfections.

"I think that is a very different place to where I've been before in life."

After Elizabeth asked: "Why did you get to that place where you could finally just talk about it?," Tom added: "Because life hadn't gone how I thought it would, basically.

"I was out of a marriage that didn't work, and I think you learn a lot through that process, and you have to go through a lot of soul searching, and you have to be very honest with yourself."

Tamzin, 54, recently revealed that Tom has been "in and out" of their kids' lives because he isn't in the UK very much.

She said on a recent episode of Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe's Parenting Hell podcast: "He lives in [Los Angeles]. So he's pretty in and out of their lives, but they have a lot of support and people that have been around."