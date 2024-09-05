Tom Ellis "doesn't mind" being known for his role in 'Miranda'.

Tom Ellis found fame when he starred in Miranda in the late 2000s

The 45-year-old actor became known for starring as Gary Preston opposite comedienne Miranda Hart in her eponymous sitcom in the late 2000s and has since moved on to a career in the US but is proud of the "legacy" he has in his home country with the BBC show.

He told Metro newspaper's SixtySeconds column: "I don't mind it, actually. We did it such a long time ago. It feels quite a privilege to be part of something that still has a legacy."

The sitcom - which followed hapless thirtysomething singleton Miranda as she struggled to run a joke shop and lusted after chef Gary - initially ran for three series from 2009 until 2013 and wrapped up with a two-part finale over the festive period of the following year.

Meanwhile, former 'Lucifer' star - who has Florence, 16, and Marnie, 12, with former 'EastEnders' actress Tamzin Outhwaite as well as Nora, 19, from a previous relationship - welcomed Dolly in November 2023 with wife Meaghan Oppenheimer and admitted that they have just about "managed" to base his career on both sides of the Atlantic.

Tom - who has appeared in 'Once Upon A Time' in the US and is due to appear in his wife's upcoming series 'Tell Me Lies' - said: "We've managed it. Dolly, our daughter, has spent a lot of time already on set. But we have some help and we're lucky to be able to afford that. It's not the first time around for me either. I've got experience of being a dad already.

"I've really enjoyed having a baby again, as my other kids are a lot older now.

"She hasn't seen me on TV. With my kids in the past, they've always been distinctly unimpressed. They're at an age now where they cringe when they see me on TV. My kids are the biggest grounding force in my life. If I started to get arrogant or above my station, they would stop me."