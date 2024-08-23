Sir Tom Jones has made a dig at Simon Cowell for making talent shows "too harsh".

Tom Jones says Simon Cowell's brand of talent shows are 'too harsh'

The 84-year-old music legend is a coach on ITV's 'The Voice' and he's slammed the 'X Factor' and 'Britain's Got Talent' honcho for making a mockery of people who cannot sing.

He told MailOnline: "Well those kinds of talent shows take it too far. Simon Cowell has done that. You know, by saying, 'Why are you on this show? What makes you think you can sing? Who told you you can sing'. I mean… Jesus.

"The difference between The Voice and other talent shows is, they can sing. They've got rid of those who can't sing before the first auditions."

This year's series of 'The Voice' sees some new faces on the swinging chairs, with LeAnn Rimes and McFly's Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones replacing Olly Murs and Anne-Marie.

The 'Sex Bomb' hitmaker is here for the change.

He told the media as quoted by Metro.co.uk: "Well, it’s interesting.

"Again, that’s an exciting part. If it was the same coaches all the time it would get boring for the viewers, I think.

"So, it’s nice to work with others."

Praising the new additions, he added: "So far so good. Everybody who has come on has fit in and they haven’t taken away. Personalities always come through, which is needed."

Tom has been on the show since 2012, and has no plans to leave.

He said: "Well as long as they want me (I will stay).

"I mean I love doing it because I like helping singers. I would do it anyway. When young singers come up to me and ask a question, I will give them an answer.

"If I have time, I will talk to them and share what I think they should do in order to go forward."