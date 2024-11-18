Tommy Cannon keeps Bobby Ball's ashes at the bottom of his stairs for company.

Tommy Cannon keeps Bobby Ball's ashes at the bottom of his stairs

The 'Cannon and Ball' performer lost his comedy sidekick in 2020, aged 76, after he contracted COVID-19, and Tommy has now revealed the late 'Not Going Out' star's remains are kept at the bottom of his stairs and he greets him every morning.

Tommy, 86, told the Daily Star newspaper: "Every time I come down the stairs, they're there, and I say: 'Morning, pal.'

"It's so emotional. He was one of the funniest lads ever, and I was just so lucky."

Tommy and Bobby had a comedy variety show called 'The Cannon and Ball Show' on ITV, and it ran for nine years.

The duo met for the first time while they were working at an Oldham factory in the 1960s, where Bobby made the first move to ignite the start of their decades-long friendship.

He recalled: "Going for a job as a welder, he was the first person to speak to me.

"He said: 'Hiya, you alright, pal?' and he walked away, and I thought: 'That's a funny little beggar ...' and the rest is history.

Tommy is touring the UK with his 'Rock on Tommy' show, in which he talks about working with his long-time friend.

Tommy claims he can still feel Bobby's presence with him on the stage, which gives him the boost to go out and play to a crowd.

Tommy added: "That encourages me to go on, because I know he's saying to me: 'Come on, boy, you can do it - rock on."

Although COVID-19 forced Tommy to take two years off from work, the show is a "celebration of Bob's life".

Speaking about his plans for the show on 'The God Cast' podcast in 2022, Tommy explained: "I’m hoping to take a show out where I’m going to be interviewed by a guy, and tell the world about our story together. 60 years in the business.

“Our ups, our downs, the daft things that Bob did and I did. Then I’m going to ask the audience if they want to ask me any questions.

“I want it to be a tribute, but I also want it to be a celebration of Bob’s life. I’ll feel really good about that if we can get that together. I think we will.”