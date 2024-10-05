Tommy Fury has denied ever cheating on Molly-Mae Hague.

Tommy Fury denies cheating on Molly-Mae

The pair - who met on 'Love Island' in 2019 and have a daughter Bambi together - shocked fans when they split up in August after five years together and Tommy, 25, has denied the break-up had anything to do with infidelity.

When asked if he had cheated, Tommy told Mail Plus: "Absolutely not. I think if you were going to cheat on someone you should just sit down and say, 'I don't love you any more', clearly, because you want to go and pursue other people.

"When you get to that stage, I think you should just call it a day. If you want to go out there and have affairs with women then you definitely shouldn't be with your partner.

"Definitely not. And have I ever reached that point? No."

Tommy insisted that he still loves Molly, 25, and people will regret accusing him of cheating.

He said: "All the allegations that were made of me recently are completely false,’ he said. 'The truth will come out in time and when it does I think a lot of people might regret their actions and unkind words.

"‘What the public thinks is going on isn’t what is going on. It’s not something I envisaged happening, but it didn’t come out of nowhere. It’s a thing that was there previously to all this happening, but the only people who know what is going on in our relationship is me and Molly."

And, he is determined to win Molly back, saying he will love her until his "final breath".

Tommy said: "The whole world could be against me and I’ll still fight because that’s the mindset of a winner and I am a winner."