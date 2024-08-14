Tommy Fury is “heartbroken” over his split from fiancée Molly-Mae Hague.

Tommy Fury is ‘heartbroken’ over his split from fiancée Molly-Mae Hague

The 25-year-old boxing half-brother of champion fighter Tyson Fury broke his silence on their break-up in an Instagram post on Wednesday (14.08.24), which he uploaded after his fellow ‘Love Island’ star partner Molly, also 25, announced in a statement she was “extremely upset” to “share the news of the end of their relationship”.

Tommy said in his post on Instagram Stories – written in white type on a black background: “I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship.

“The past five years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi and I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority.

“Please respect our privacy, and our families’ privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time.”

Tommy and Molly had their 20-month-old girl Bambi last year after they met on ‘Love Island’ in 2019 before getting engaged.

Molly announced their split with the statement: “Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this.

“After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.

“I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end.

“I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter.

“Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.

“I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years.

“You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it’s right to share this with you all.

“Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time.

“I’ll be back when it feels right. Molly-Mae. x.”