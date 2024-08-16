Tommy Fury is "horrified" by "false" allegations suggesting his relationship with Molly-Mae Hague ended over claims he'd been unfaithful.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague have split after five years together

The couple - who finished as runners-up during the 2019 series of the ITV2 reality dating show - shocked fans this week when they called off their engagement after five years together and the news has prompted wild speculation about the reasons behind the decision to part ways.

Now a representative for Tommy has insisted the reality star/boxer is aghast over "false" claims suggesting he cheated. They told The Mirror newspaper: "Tommy is horrified by the false allegations of cheating being circulated by the media and he’s consulting his lawyers."

Influencer Molly-Mae - who gave birth to the couple's daughter Bambi last year - broke the news of the split in an emotional statement posted on Instagram, writing: "Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this. "After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.

"I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end. I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter.

"Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority. I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all."

Tommy also expressed his sorrow over the split on social media, writing: "I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship.

"The past five years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi and I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority.

"Please respect our privacy, and our families’ privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time."