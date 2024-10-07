Tommy Fury "knows what to do" to fix his relationship with Molly-Mae Hague.

Tommy Fury is adamant he knows how to fix his broken relationship with Molly-Mae Hague

The reality TV stars - who met during their stint on 'Love Island' together - split in August after five years together and Tommy has since denied rumours he cheated on Molly-Mae - and he's now determined to repair their romance for the sake of their young daughter Bambi.

He told Mail Plus: " We were together for five and a half years. You don’t stay with someone, have a child with them, get engaged, if it is only a bit of a fling ... "It is proper love. Do I still love Molly? 100 per cent. I will love her until my final breath. The minute I saw her, I thought, ‘Yes, she’s the woman of my dreams ..."

Tommy went on to add: "I know what I have to do in order to resolve things. And that’s down to me. Nobody else can do that other than me.

"I do think things will work themselves out. Do I love my family very much? Yes. Do I want me and my family to be back together? Yes, 100 per cent. I will always love my family."

The former couple welcomed their daughter last year and went on to get engaged before their shock split this summer.

Molly-Mae announced the break-up on Instagram, but neither has given the reason for the split. Tommy added to Mail Plus: "It’s a thing that was there previously to all this happening, but the only people who know what is going on in our relationship is me and Molly."

In a video posted on her YouTube channel, Molly-Mae previously insisted she doesn't feel "comfortable" discussing the details of the break-up.

She told her followers: "My coping mechanism for the last couple of weeks is talking to the people that I love and [who] are so close to me and that has been so incredible through this time.

"I don’t really ever plan on talking about the last couple of weeks. It’s just not something that I feel comfortable with … Out of respect to Tommy as well, because it’s just not nice and I feel like everything over the last couple of weeks has really been a lot.

"For me, the best way to deal with this is just to move forward."