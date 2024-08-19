Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague have reportedly stepped up their security in the aftermath of their split.

The couple - who finished as runners-up during the 2019 series of ITV2 reality dating show 'Love Island' - shocked fans last week when they called off their engagement after five years together and a new report suggests they are now travelling with bodyguards after boxer Tommy was heckled during a day out with their young daughter Bambi.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Molly-Mae and Tommy have both got security watching over them. It sounds extreme but there has been a massive public reaction to their split.

"Molly-Mae’s fans are very angry with Tommy and he has been heckled in public. Given they have a young daughter, neither of them are taking any chances."

News of the split prompted wild online speculation about the reasons behind the decision to part ways and a representative for Tommy insisted the reality star/boxer is aghast over "false" claims suggesting he cheated.

They told The Mirror newspaper: "Tommy is horrified by the false allegations of cheating being circulated by the media and he’s consulting his lawyers."

Influencer Molly-Mae - who gave birth to the couple's daughter Bambi last year - confirmed the split in an emotional statement posted on Instagram, writing: "Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this.

"After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.

"I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end. I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter.

"Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority. I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all."

Tommy also expressed his sorrow over the break-up on social media, writing: "I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship.

"The past five years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi and I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority. "Please respect our privacy, and our families’ privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time."