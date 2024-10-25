Tommy Fury has pulled out of 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'.

Tommy Fury will no longer be taking part in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The former 'Love Island' star had spent months in negotiations for the show but just a few weeks before the celebrity contestants were set to fly out to Australia ahead of the reality competition's return on 17 November, the 25-year-old boxer has been offered a more lucrative project, which is believed to be a rematch with KSI.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: "Bosses are surprised Tommy has chosen to pull out of I'm A Celebrity at this late stage as it would have been a great opportunity for him too."

But producers aren't too disappointed as they've got a strong reserve list of stars who could join the likes of Tulisa Contostavlos, Oti Mabuse and Coleen Rooney in the jungle.

The insider added: "Thankfully, the execs already had some great names waiting in the wings so they'll now be looking at which ones fit best into the line up already booked so they can deliver a truly great series.

"With only weeks to go, bosses have lined up one of the most exciting casts in the show's history."

Tommy was first reported to be in talks for the show early last month.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Tommy is a great name as a potential campmate as he’s already known to the ITV audience and he’d be brilliant in the Bushtucker Trials.

“Bosses are talking with lots of celebrities and are determined to make this year’s line-up one of the best.”

And fans will be hoping to get a glimpse of Tommy's toned physique in the jungle shower.

An ITV source added: “They also know that the super-fit boxer is likely to be a prime candidate for the annual hunk-in-the-jungle shower scenes.”

Tommy has been in the news recently after splitting from girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague, who he first met on 'Love Island'.

He recently admitted he was "heartbroken" by the news and slammed rumours he had been unfaithful to the mother of his 20-month-old daughter Bambi.

He wrote on Instagram: "These last few weeks have been heartbreaking.

"The false allegations about me have been horrendous, thank you to everybody who has stood by me through this."