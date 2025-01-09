Tommy Fury was approached to join 'Love Island: All Stars'.

Tommy Fury was invited to star on the TV show

The 25-year-old boxer began dating Molly-Mae Hague on 'Love Island' back in 2019, and Tommy was asked to return for the 'All Stars' series following their split last year.

Mike Spence, the show's executive producer, told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "I don’t know if we approached Molly but we do ask everyone who is single. We make the call, invite them to audition and then pick."

Tommy - who has a 23-month-old daughter called Bambi with Molly-Mae - flatly rejected the opportunity to star on the TV show.

But Mike remains open to the idea that the former couple could be reunited on the ITV show one day.

He said: "If Molly and Tommy would like to come back here together we’d love them."

Molly-Mae announced her split from Tommy via an Instagram post in August.

The blonde beauty wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "Never in a million years did I think I'd ever have to write this.

"After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not in this way.

"I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end.

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.

"I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all.

"Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I'll be back when it feels right. Molly-Mae x. (sic)"