Tommy Fury is in talks for 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'.

Tommy Fury could be going into the jungle

The 25-year-old boxer - who shot to fame when he took part in 'Love Island' in 2019 - is in talks to head to Australia for the popular ITV reality competition and producers think he's got just what it takes to take on the Bushtucker Trials.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Tommy is a great name as a potential campmate as he’s already known to the ITV audience and he’d be brilliant in the Bushtucker Trials.

“Bosses are talking with lots of celebrities and are determined to make this year’s line-up one of the best.”

And fans will be hoping to get a glimpse of Tommy's toned physique in the jungle shower.

An ITV source added: “They also know that the super-fit boxer is likely to be a prime candidate for the annual hunk-in-the-jungle shower scenes.”

Tommy has been in the news recently after splitting from girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague, who he first met on 'Love Island'.

He recently admitted he was "heartbroken" by the news and slammed rumours he had been unfaithful to the mother of his 19-month-old daughter Bambi.

He wrote on Instagram: "These last few weeks have been heartbreaking.

"The false allegations about me have been horrendous, thank you to everybody who has stood by me through this."

Molly-Mae had announced their split via a social media post last month.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "Never in a million years did I think I'd ever have to write this.

"After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not in this way.

"I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end.

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter.

"Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.

"I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all.

"Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I'll be back when it feels right. Molly-Mae x. (sic)"