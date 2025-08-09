Tommy Fury wouldn't want his daughter going on Love Island when she is older.

Tommy Fury doesn't want his daughter to box

The 26-year-old boxer found love with Molly-Mae Hague on the 2019 series of the show and they went on to have daughter Bambi, now two, and the reality star admitted he isn't keen for his little girl to follow in his footsteps in either TV or sport.

Asked how he'd feel if Bambi went on Love Island, he told the Telegraph magazine: "Oh, that’s a good question. I don’t even want to think about that...

“I’d do my f***ing best [to stop her]! I don’t know. I don’t know! I’ll support her through anything.”

And on the idea of her boxing, he said: “No. She’s too pretty to be a boxer. I’m going to take the black eyes and the broken ribs and the broken hands, so she doesn’t have to.”

Tommy and Molly-Mae split in August 2024 but later reunited and he's keen to have a large family.

He said: “I’d love to give Bambi a sibling.”

Asked how many kids he wants, he said: "Forty.

“Me and Molly have had private conversations. I don’t think she’s quite on track for 40...

“Obviously, I’m not the one giving birth. But all I ever wanted to do from when I was a young boy, I just wanted to have a family and do my boxing and look after them. My family is everything. I don’t care what happens in my life. I don’t care if boxing goes. Because if it were to happen again, I’ve got my family.”

Tommy admitted it was love at first sight for him when Molly-Mae entered the Love Island villa as a bombshell.

He said: "As soon as I saw her, it was game over. She’s the most beautiful girl I’ve ever seen in my life. Inside and out. She is the best thing that’s ever happened to me.

“She probably thought, ‘Who is this guy? What is he doing near me?’ I think if I was going on a date with myself, I’d be a bit like that.”

Tommy only signed up for the show because he wanted a free holiday.

He admitted of his motivation: "My fight had got cancelled. I could do with a holiday. I haven’t got money to go. Don’t forget — I’m not Bill Gates’s son. I don’t come from millions of pounds.”