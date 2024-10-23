Tony Blackburn has insisted he "couldn't" do 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

The 81-year-old broadcaster - who previously won the first ever series of 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' on ITV back in 2002 - insisted he wouldn't be able to repeat the winning feat on the BBC's Latin and ballroom competition.

Asked if he'd try 'Strictly', he told the Metro newspaper's 60 Seconds column: "I couldn't because I'm no good at dancing.

"My wife was an actress and a dancer and she tried to teach me and gave up. She said, 'You've got no rhythm in your body.'

"I have rhythm but it doesn't seem to go into the rest of my body. I can give no hip action. And they've never asked."

Despite not being keen on 'Strictly', Tony has no plans of retiring and stepped away from his career on radio.

He explained: "No, I hate the idea of retirement. I said to my wife and to the head of Radio 2, I won't be an embarrassment to you: if I can't do it as well as - hopefully! - I'm doing it at the moment, I'll pack it in.

"I'm doing it now because I want to, not because I have to. And 'Sounds of the 60s' is Radio 2's number one show on [BBC] Sounds."

Tony is still in great shape, although he has insisted it's down to being "lucky" rather than putting much effort into staying fit.

He said: "Am I? I don't think so. Just lucky. My dad, who was a doctor, said don't do too much exercise because it's bad for you.

"I do quite a lot of walking but I'd rather sit down in front of 'Coronation Street' with a nice cup of tea."

Still, the radio veteran has fond memories of his early days on Radio 1 and 'Top of the Pops', when "DJS were build up like pop stars" and getting "mobbed" everywhere they went.

He quipped: "I loved being mobbed. I haven't had a good mobbing for years."