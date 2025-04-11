Torvill and Dean are to feature in an ITV documentary which will follow their final tour, 'Our Last Dance'.

Torvill and Dean's skating farewell will be covered in a new ITV documentary

The former Olympic and World ice skating champions are on a farewell tour that will see them perform across Britain before ending in their hometown of Nottingham in July and a camera crew will be following Jayne and Christopher to document their final moments skating together, as well as exploring their long careers and highlights.

The pair - who won Olympic gold at the 1984 Winter Games - told the Daily Mirror: "We’re delighted that our farewell tour will be the subject of an ITV documentary. The programme will be filled with poignant and joyful moments as we plan, rehearse and perform our final skating journey together - all caught on camera by a film crew following us over many months as we bid farewell to our 50-year ice skating partnership.

"It’s fitting that this documentary will be broadcast on ITV, our TV home for the last two decades. We hope fans will enjoy this final opportunity to see us skate together."

Executive producer Lucy Cutler, of FilmNova added: "Jayne and Chris have allowed our cameras unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to capture every moment as they strive to recreate some of their most memorable routines, supported by an ensemble cast of world-class skaters.

"‘Perfection’ is a word often attributed to their iconic performances, and with good reason, but this film will also illustrate the painstaking path necessary to remain the very best, 50 years after it all began."

The one-hour documentary, titled 'Torvill and Dean: The Last Dance', will air later this year.

The news of the documentary follows after it was announced that 'Dancing On Ice' - which Torvill and Dean have featured on since it launched in 2006 - is being "rested".

The celebrity skating contest will not be returning to screens next year, with ITV confirming the news following speculation about the programme's future due to declining viewing figures.

A spokesperson confirmed to The Sun: "Following another successful series earlier this year, 'Dancing On Ice' will be rested in 2026 with no current plans for another series.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the cast and crew who have worked on the show since 2006, and over the previous 17 series, for all of their hard work both on and off the ice."