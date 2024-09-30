Ferne McCann is the first celebrity confirmed for 'Dancing on Ice' 2025.

The 34-year-old reality star - who is best known for her time on 'The Only Way Is Essex' - will be taking to the rink as part of ITV's annual skating competition when it returns to screens early next year and is looking forward to the "challenge" of it all.

Speaking on Monday's (30.09.24) 'Good Morning Britain', she said: "I'm looking forward to it, it's gonna be such a challenge, I'm such a huge fan of the show and with all the glitz and the glamour, it's gonna be brilliant. I've got no idea [who my partner is]. I wanna be good, I am competitive...I'm looking forward to the challenge. We haven't started training yet, we start next week."

Meanwhile, the former 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' contestant - who has daughter Sunday, six, with ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins as well as Finty, 15 months, with fiance Lorri Haines - has been fronting the series 'First Time Mum' and 'My Family and Me' for ITV since leaving 'TOWIE' but has now decided to remove the cameras from her personal life for now following an "uncomfortable" moment with her eldest.

She said: "I knew it was always going to happen. With Sunday, my eldest daughter being in Year 2 now, I just felt in my heart that it was the right time. It is so intense. It's been glorious, and it's the ultimate home video but I wanted my children to have a normal childhood.

"We had this moment where [Sunday] asked me if she was famous and I know it sounds really contradictory because the reality show is all she's ever known but it stopped me in my tracks and made me feel really uncomfortable.

"I made the decision to be famous, and I thought we should just take a break from it so she doesn't have to come home from school and film. I want her to go and live out her own path."