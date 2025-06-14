Gemma Collins wants to be made a Dame.

Gemma Collins wants to be made a Dame

The 44-year-old reality star believes she is worthy of the prestigious title and is planning to track down King Charles at Royal Ascot to discuss the idea with him, as she believes it is what the late Queen Elizabeth "would have wanted" to happen.

In a video obtained by The Sun, the TOWIE legend is getting her makeup done for a new ad campaign for Paddy Power and says: "I ain't being funny, but Dame Gemma has got a ring to it.

"And this year at Ascot I'm going to find King Charles because it's what his mother would have wanted."

The former Diva Forever star initially met King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla at an event in June 2023, where she praised the monarch for his commitment to environmental work.

She told him: "You really are King of the planet, and we love you for what you do for the animals. Please keep getting that message out there, it means so much."

Gemma's bid for a Damehood comes just hours after the King's Birthday Honours list was revealed, with footballing legend Sir David Beckham having received a knighthood for his services to sports and charity.

West End star Elaine Paige - who originated roles in London productions of Evita, Cats and Les Miserables - was awarded a Damehood following her lengthy career in theatre.

From the world of television, Strictly Come Dancing hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman were each awarded an MBE and the former noted that she got such a "surprise", especially because the letter had gone to the wrong house to begin with.

She said: "This genuinely came as the greatest surprise of my life. I don’t think I’ve come back down to earth yet, I didn’t see it coming, and it almost didn’t happen, because the letter went to the wrong address.

"And thank goodness, someone very kind found me. And so by the time I got it, I only had, I think it was two or three days left to accept it. There’s a deadline of acceptance. I can’t imagine not ever wanting to accept such a wonderful award. But of course I did.

"But yes, it was cutting it fine, because it went to the wrong address first of all, but it ended well."