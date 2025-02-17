Dan Edgar thinks it is a "bit early" to think about having children with Ella Rae Wise.

The 34-year-old reality star had an "on and off" relationship with 'TOWIE' co-star Ella, 24, throughout the latter half of 2024, and while they are currently "enjoying each other's company again", he doesn't want to rush into anything.

He told OK! Magazine: "We seem to gravitate towards each other. We were on and off last year, then filmed the TOWIE Christmas special and ended up enjoying each other’s company again. We thought, 'Why not give it another go?' I’ve got this habit of over-analysing everything, but I just thought, 'Go for it.'

"It’s a bit early days for [marriage and babies]. We were going round in circles last year – we wouldn’t last longer than a series of 'TOWIE'. This is the longest we’ve been on track. I just want to see where that leads. But I do think a lot of Ella."

Dan began appearing on 'The Only Way is Essex' in 2015, and has previously dated co-stars such as Chloe Sims and Amber Turner over the years, but still finds it "frustrating" that fans only get to see "small glimpses" of his life and judge him on that.

He added: "Is it tough having your love life played out on screen? It’s been 10 years. I understand that I signed up to a TV show where a lot of my life’s on show. It’s just frustrating that people see small glimpses and judge me on that. I’m lucky though, I’ve never got too much hate."

Meanwhile, Dan is currently competing on 'Dancing on Ice' alongside professional partner Vanessa James, and noted that while he he is finding the ITV skating competition to be "intense and gruelling", he has found it "amazing " to see it all come together.

He said: "I’ve had lots of bumps and bruises. It’s intense and it’s gruelling on your body. But learning the headbanger was the scariest thing. I felt like Vanessa’s life was in my hands. I practised for a day with a weighted bag, the next day I was throwing Vanessa around in a circle, the following day bouncing her up and down. It was amazing to see it working."