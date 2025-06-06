Pete Wicks "struggled" with not having a "male role model" in his life when he was growing up.

Pete Wicks 'struggled' without a male role model when he was growing up

The 37-year-old reality star was just 11 when his dad left the family home and admitted that whilst he was able to look up to his grandmother, the lack of a paternal figure in his early life made a "big difference" to his development.

Speaking on BBC's The One Show, Pete - who has recently launched the Man Made podcast - said: "I think it's mainly because a lot of young men are confused these days. We've had stereotypes for so many years about what a man should be, and I think younger men now don't have a lot of male role models that they can look up to.

"And they're so used to these old-fashioned, stereotypical ideas of what a man is, and it is confusing a lot of people. I did a book last year, which kind of opened all this up. I'm guilty of being that old-school 'man up' [sort of person], but it's the wrong way of doing things. Since I've got older, more vulnerable and open, softer, I would just love to encourage more people to do the same.

"I had one role model that had a major impact on me, and that was my nan. She was an angel and she was my best friend. Probably not the best person on how to be a man.

"She was amazing in terms of giving me the best advice and someone for me to look up to on how to be a good person. What I struggled with was not having a male role model, which I think makes a big difference.

The former 'TOWIE' star explained that his new podcast is just about "starting the conversation" when it comes to masculinity and helping men "understand themselves" better.

He said: "This podcast is about men, but it's not for men. Everyone has a father, brother, husband or whatever else and it's just men trying to understand themselves a little bit more. I'm obviously not a therapist, if you were gonna look for advice, I wouldn't come to me - trust me! But it's just about starting that conversation."