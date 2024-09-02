Pete Wicks has "never" watched 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

The 36-year-old reality star is one of a host of famous faces set to appear on the upcoming series of the BBC Latin and ballroom show but revealed that it was former contestant Zara McDermott - who is dating his best friend Sam Thompson - who "pushed" him to sign up in the first place.

Speaking on ITV's 'Lorraine', he said: "I am petrified. Do you know what? I'm like a Ferrari from the waist down and a Volvo from the waist up, so the hips are there but the top half don't move, it's very weird. I've got the hips but nothing else and I kind of feel like you need the whole body!"

"Zara has said to me...she was the one who pushed me to do it because she loves it. I've never actually seen it."

The former 'TOWIE' star - who will be competing against the likes of 'EastEnders' actor Jamie Borthwick, 'X Factor' winner Shayne Ward, and Sarah Hadland of 'Miranda' fame - first saw the show when he was in the studio audience for Zara's first show last year but "never imagined" he would ever take on something like it himself as he teased that his outfits are a far cry from what he would normally wear.

"The first time I'd ever seen 'Strictly', it was the first live show last year when Zara was on it and I just thought 'Wow, this is amazing' but I never imagined myself doing it. Sequins and all that is not really...I'm a man who likes black. I did a photoshoot the other day, and wow, it was interesting. Oh, it was interesting. Just wait until you see it. There was all sorts going on. But I'm excited. It's a brand new challenge and something I never thought I would do."