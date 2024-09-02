Amy Childs became "emotional" when her daughter was diagnosed with dyslexia.

Amy Childs recently learned that her daughter is dyslexic

The 34-year-old reality star - who has Polly, seven, and Ritchie, six, from previous relationships as well as 17-month-old twins Millie and Billy with fiance Billy Delbosq - suffers from the condition that affects reading and writing ability herself and cried when it was revealed that her eldest has the same thing.

She told OK! Magazine: "We had tests for dyslexia about a month ago and the results came back last week. She writes her letters backwards, I noticed. She gets a bit muddled with her words but she’s coming on amazingly. She will get a lot of extra help. She’s an amazing dancer, she won a competition. You don’t always have to be clever!

"I got emotional… But she has got me and Mum and Bill. She’s at a lower level for reading and phonics, they break everything down for her. There is a plan, but it’s hard."

But the 'TOWIE' star will be happy as long as her daughter grows up to be a "lovely person" and admitted to getting a little bit teary when she heard the news as she recalled her own "struggles" with dyslexia over the years.

She added: "But as I say, it’s not all about being clever. As long as she’s a lovely person and trying her hardest, then she’ll get there. I was a little bit tearful because of what I went through myself; I struggled so much."

Meanwhile, Amy has been engaged to Billy, 41, since April 2023, but is in "no rush" to tie the knot just yet, although she admitted there is a chance that she could let the cameras in to document the big day for a TV show.

She said: "There’s a possibility we will get a wedding show, we’ve had a few meetings. But I’m in no rush to get married. We had the house move and the twins are still young. I want to look amazing on my wedding day and have them walk down the aisle. I don’t want to rush it."

