Clelia Theodorou has announced she is engaged to marry her long-term boyfriend Tommy Cole.

Clelia Theodorou is engaged a year after welcoming her first child

'The Only Way Is Essex' star, 29, confirmed the happy news in a post on Instagram on Thursday (19.09.24) almost exactly a tear after the couple welcomed their first child together by posting a picture of her sparkling diamond ring.

Clelia followed the snap up with a clip of her baby daughter Cielo wearing a babygro emblazoned with the words: "Mummy and Daddy are getting married".

The TV star added: "A million times yes. It’s crazy to think back to the days when we didn’t know each other then all of a sudden there was you and you became everything. Mummy and Daddy are getting married."

The couple welcomed baby Cielo last September and Tommy shared the news in a post on Instagram, writing: "The moment we were desperately waiting for came 2 weeks and 2 days early on September 16th 2023 at 6.53pm and we couldn’t be happier.

"Mummy and Daddy’s little miracle, Cielo Elizabeth Cole decided enough was enough and she was ready to meet us! The respect I have for @cleliatheodorou is immense.

"She managed to deliver her naturally with just gas and air in just a few hours. A real life superwoman. Both Mum and Baby are doing so well."

The birth came just weeks after Clelia was involved in a horror car accident which killed her mum in May.

After the accident, Clelia shared her heartbreak in a post on Instagram, writing: "At the end of May myself and my mum were unfortunately involved in an accident, we both suffered terrible injuries.

"I am continuing to heal from mine after weeks in hospital but it's with the biggest regret to say that my beautiful Mum couldn't heal from hers.

"The person I never, ever wanted to say goodbye to. Who loved me unconditionally, the pure definition of a mother's love ... My heart will never heal from this, life will never ever be the same.

"It just doesn't feel real and it never will, I just want my mum back."