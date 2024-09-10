James 'Arg' Argent is dating a former Miss Sweden star.

TOWIE's James Argent is dating a former Miss Sweden model

The 'TOWIE' legend was spotted passionately smooching 31-year-old Nicoline Artursson - who was Miss Sweden in 2011 - in the sea in St. Tropez, and they were also seen on a romantic walk along the beach with one another.

According to The Sun newspaper, Arg whisked his new love off for a romantic weekend away to the French Riviera coastal town.

It comes after James admitted earlier this year that he "really struggled" on Valentine's Day, because he didn't have a girlfriend.

The 36-year-old singer and reality TV star - who split from Stella Turian in November after a year-long romance - told the 'My Dirty Laundry' podcast: "I'm in a really good place. Everything in my life is perfect, apart from my love life.

"It would be nice if that would change.

"I'll be completely honest, this year I really struggled on Valentine's Day. I remember, I woke up and thought, I am not going to look at social media.

"It's not that I'm heartbroken or upset, but just because I knew it's not going to make me feel great because I didn't have a Valentine, I don't have a girlfriend.

"But, I couldn't help it. There was times where I'd just have a little glance and all you would see was couples. Everyone's madly in love. Everyone's happy.

"Everyone's out on dates. There's flowers, there's balloons, there's chocolates, there's date nights or trips or happily married couples - and yeah, it did start to affect me a little bit."

However, James admitted he was "happy again" and "fine" after a good night's sleep.

He added: "If you get a good night's sleep, the next day is always a new day and it wasn't that bad.

"For some reason, Valentine's Day this year, I didn't think it would even bother me, but it wasn't a great experience."

In January, Arg admitted he is hoping to find his "future wife" this year.

During an appearance on 'Lorraine', during which host Lorraine Kelly asked if he was ready to get back on the dating scene, he said: "I'm not looking for it - if it happens, sure. I'm not chasing it."