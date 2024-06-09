Toyah Willcox is set to take part in 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

The 66-year-old singer is said to have signed up for the upcoming season of the BBC dance contest after getting the "ballroom bug" watching her friend Angela Rippon, 79, take part last year, The Sun on Sunday newspaper reports.

The 'Quadrophenia' actress had recently admitted she was keen to take part but knew it would need to be sooner rather than later due to her advancing years.

The publication quoted her as saying in April about the idea of taking part: “Oh, God yeah. Well, I’d have to do it sooner rather than later, because I’m not going to be able to move like that in two years’ time.

“I do understand how hard they work. I’m friends with Angela Rippon and she was extraordinary.

“But they’re rehearsing 10 hours a day every day. And then on Saturday, they do two shows. As I went there, they invited me to watch them do the live show. Then at nine o’clock, they film the Sunday show, and I’m thinking, ‘Could I do this?’

“But, you know, the whole world wants to do 'Strictly', I wouldn’t say no.”

It has already been reported that blind comedian Chris McCausland is set to take part, as well as Olympic cyclist Laura Kenny, 'Gladiators' star Nitro and 'Bank of Dave's Dave Fishwick.

Nicola Roberts is also being lined up for the main show after impressing producers when she took part in the 2023 Christmas special.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Nicola is a beautiful dancer with amazing musicality. She was really impressive on the 'Strictly' special and her waltz was beautiful. They’d love to have Nicola back and the offer is there for her.

“She has got a jam-packed summer with Girls Aloud but Strictly think she could be amazing if she fancied a whirl.”