Neil Jones and Toyah Willcox have been voted off Strictly Come Dancing

The 66-year-old singer and her professional partner Neil Jones left the competition on Sunday (06.10.24) after finding themselves in the dance off against Paul Merson and Karen Hauer, with all four judges voting to save the latter couple.

Toyah and Neil performed their Samba to 'Poor Unfortunate Souls' from 'Little Mermaid' before Paul and Karen did their Cha Cha to the 'Magnificent Seven's title track once more, and Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke all opted to keep the former footballer in the competition.

Head judge Shirley Ballas confirmed she would have voted the same way.

Speaking to Tess Daly after the verdict was delivered, Toyah admitted she had had a "fantastic" time on the show and praised her "great" partner Neil.

She said: "It's been the best two months of my life, it has been fantastic. I have enjoyed every second. And you (Neil) have been phenomenal, thank you so much.

"It was immediate, it had to be Neil. I felt so comfortable and safe. You're a great teacher, you're a great friend as well. You've just given me a new zest for life, that's the most valuable thing I've come away with."

Meanwhile, Neil praised the 'Quadrophenia' star for her strong work ethic.

He said: "She has made me laugh so much, I have never seen someone work so hard - I'm the one asking for breaks every now and then! She just kept going, she wanted to learn so much.

"If you saw her in the hallway she’s been practicing. Everyone’s been telling me, 'Have you seen Toyah practicing?', she’s brilliant and she’s what 'Strictly' is all about, and I’ve loved every moment”

Neil took centre stage in a rom-com inspired routine for the show's professionals earlier in the programme, while the audience was also entertained by Alexis Ffrench's performance of 'The Heart Asks Pleasure First'.

The remaining 13 couples will take do the dancefloor next Saturday (12.10.24).