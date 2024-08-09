Toyah Willcox wanted to do 'Strictly Come Dancing' "sooner rather than later".

Toyah Willcox has signed up for Strictly Come Dancing

The 66-year-old singer is one of a string of celebrities gearing up to hit the ballroom on the BBC dancing competition when the next series airs in September and initially had reservations about her age but noted that her close friend Angela Rippon - who became the show's oldest contestant ever at the age of 79 last year - had been "extraordinary" on it so would never have turned the chance down.

She told the Daily Mirror: "Oh, God yeah. Well, I'd have to do it sooner rather than later, because I'm not gonna be able to move. I do understand how hard they work. I'm friends with Angela Rippon and she was extraordinary.

"But they're rehearsing 10 hours a day every day. And then on Saturday, they do two shows. As I went there, they invited me to watch them do the live show. Then at nine o'clock, they film the Sunday show, and I'm thinking, 'could I do this?' If I'm going to do it, it's gonna have to happen within the next few years because I don't think I'll be able to move like that in two years' time. But, you know, the whole world wants to do 'Strictly', I wouldn't say no."

The former 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' contestant will join 'EastEnders' actor Jamie Borthwick, former 'Coronation Street' actor Shayne Ward, and 'Miranda' star Sarah Hadland in the lineup.

Other famous faces set to take part in the competition include TOWIE' star Pete Wicks, former 'Love Island' contestant Tasha Ghouri, JLS memberJB Gill, and opera singer Wynne Evans, who is known for his appearances in the GoCompare adverts.

Comedian Chris McCausland, and 'Morning Live' presenter Dr Punam Krishan will also take part in the programme this year.